Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,500. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avon Rubber traded as high as GBX 2,322.50 ($30.55) and last traded at GBX 2,285 ($30.06), with a volume of 9716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,039.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,711.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $711.99 million and a PE ratio of 49.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.89 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

