AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 110,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. AXA has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.