BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.11 ($8.25).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 571.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.17. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.