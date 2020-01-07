BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.11 ($8.25).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 571.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.17. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

