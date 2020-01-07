Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $812.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

