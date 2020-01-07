Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

