Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.01. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 898,067 shares changing hands.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 22.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

