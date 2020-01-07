Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.20 ($4.88).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.