Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,397.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,335.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,233.91. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,398.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.