Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4574 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.