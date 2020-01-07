Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

