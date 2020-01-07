Bangor Savings Bank Buys 286 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $300.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.62 and a 200 day moving average of $276.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

