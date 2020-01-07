Bangor Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.