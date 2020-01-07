Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

