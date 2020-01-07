Bangor Savings Bank Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

