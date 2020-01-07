Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.26 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

