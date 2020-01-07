Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,089,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,241,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

