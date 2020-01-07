Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

