Bangor Savings Bank Has $34.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.