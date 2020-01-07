Bangor Savings Bank Has $7.63 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,736 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.5566 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

