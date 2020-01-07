Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

