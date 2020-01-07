Bangor Savings Bank Sells 570 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.99 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.