Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

