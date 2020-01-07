Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

