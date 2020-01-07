Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 92,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,111,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

