BANKEX (BKX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,519.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $767,983.00 and $88,519.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00039094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.05866405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,090,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Simex, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.