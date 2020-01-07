Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Barclays by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.