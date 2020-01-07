Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE USB opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 291,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 782,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

