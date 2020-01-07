Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

