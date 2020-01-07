Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON UDG opened at GBX 801.36 ($10.54) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.53.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.