BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $10.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

