Bata Hits Market Cap of $53,493.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Bata has traded up 186.9% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $53,493.00 and $600.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00571082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

