Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,774 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $109,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 7,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,867. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7556 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

