Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $179.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $179,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $76.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4643 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.