Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,493 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $195,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,029,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.52. 19,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.02 and its 200-day moving average is $222.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $249.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.