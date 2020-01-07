Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,649 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $40,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 176,614 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 93,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 741.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $149.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.1096 per share. This represents a $8.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

