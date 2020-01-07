Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($118.60).

BC8 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BC8 traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €126.70 ($147.33). The company had a trading volume of 37,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a twelve month high of €127.60 ($148.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.20 and its 200-day moving average is €102.91.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

