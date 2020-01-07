Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Cut by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,696 shares of company stock worth $15,559,980. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.68. 43,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

