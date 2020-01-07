Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

