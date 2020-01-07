Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $972,589.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $50.98 and $20.33. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $972,589.00 and $41,714.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,756,681 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

