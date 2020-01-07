Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JBL Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth $45,129,000.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.