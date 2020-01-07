Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWY. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,718.31 ($48.91).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,900 ($51.30) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,586.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,168.38.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.