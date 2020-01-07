Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,590 to GBX 4,260. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bellway traded as high as GBX 3,915 ($51.50) and last traded at GBX 3,903.98 ($51.35), with a volume of 53239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,825 ($50.32).

BWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,718.31 ($48.91).

Get Bellway alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,586.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.