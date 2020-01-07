Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,890.29 ($51.17).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,859 ($63.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,760.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.96. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,382 ($44.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total value of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

