Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $111,056.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

