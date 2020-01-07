BGC Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,917 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

