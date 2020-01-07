BidaskClub Downgrades MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) to Hold

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAG opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

