BidaskClub Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Buy

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,244 shares of company stock worth $4,541,526. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Myokardia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.