BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NCLH opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,364.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $39,912,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after acquiring an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

