BidaskClub Lowers BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Buy

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BGCP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

